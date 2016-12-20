'The beast' Fort McMurray wildfire vo...

'The beast' Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian Press news story of the year

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The London Free Press

The ferocious wildfire that forced nearly 90,000 to flee Canada's oilsands region and reduced thousands of homes to rubble has been picked as the top news story of 2016 in an annual survey of newsrooms across Canada by The Canadian Press. Dubbed "the beast" for its merciless unpredictability, the Fort McMurray wildfire garnered 39 of the 67 votes cast by senior editors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... 3 hr Devin Schumacher 5
News Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale 7 hr FILMON Privateere... 1
News Netflix, CraveTV, Amazon and Canada's changing ... Wed hope 1
News Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland Tue UK Scotland storms 2
News Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian... Tue Crazy 1
News Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15) Tue Come4It 2
News Truth and reconciliation centre in Winnipeg to ... Tue Residential Schooled 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,546 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,089

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC