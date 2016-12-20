'The beast' Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian Press news story of the year
The ferocious wildfire that forced nearly 90,000 to flee Canada's oilsands region and reduced thousands of homes to rubble has been picked as the top news story of 2016 in an annual survey of newsrooms across Canada by The Canadian Press. Dubbed "the beast" for its merciless unpredictability, the Fort McMurray wildfire garnered 39 of the 67 votes cast by senior editors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|3 hr
|Devin Schumacher
|5
|Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale
|7 hr
|FILMON Privateere...
|1
|Netflix, CraveTV, Amazon and Canada's changing ...
|Wed
|hope
|1
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Tue
|UK Scotland storms
|2
|Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian...
|Tue
|Crazy
|1
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Tue
|Come4It
|2
|Truth and reconciliation centre in Winnipeg to ...
|Tue
|Residential Schooled
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC