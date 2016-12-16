Survey suggests Canadians see better world reputation under Trudeau Liberals
In the minds of Canadians, their country's reputation on the world stage has improved under the Trudeau Liberals, according to a new poll from Nanos Research and the Institute for Research on Public Policy. The same survey showed an increased number of respondents see federal-provincial relations improving under the Liberals compared with the previous Conservative government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|3 hr
|Jayhawker
|7
|Canadian Government Makes 50 Mbps the New Broad...
|11 hr
|lucky 2 get 5 down
|1
|Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12)
|18 hr
|OPP traffic crazy...
|3
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|21 hr
|Sir Real
|1
|Well-known Sault man reflects on life in Ottawa
|Mon
|MPPs eh
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Mon
|lucky they alive
|1
|Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o...
|Dec 25
|rogerjulian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC