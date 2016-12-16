Survey suggests Canadians see better ...

Survey suggests Canadians see better world reputation under Trudeau Liberals

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

In the minds of Canadians, their country's reputation on the world stage has improved under the Trudeau Liberals, according to a new poll from Nanos Research and the Institute for Research on Public Policy. The same survey showed an increased number of respondents see federal-provincial relations improving under the Liberals compared with the previous Conservative government.

