Red Christmas in Mexico: decapitation...

Red Christmas in Mexico: decapitations and a mass slaying

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Prior to the start of the Mexican Drug War, the country's already existing gangs and cartels were transporting heroin, marijuana and Colombian cocaine across the border to the U.S. During this time, the major Mexican cartels emerged, like the Sinaloa, the Juarez, the Sonora and the Gulf. Keep clicking to see the important events that have culminated since then.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... 5 hr lucky they alive 1
News Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o... 23 hr rogerjulian 1
News A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After... Sun 2 many 1
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... Sat CBC Grey News at 11 4
News Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun... Sat We need Darth 2
News Editorial: Naughty and nice Sat Santa I can xplain 1
News Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons... Dec 23 gwww 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,058 • Total comments across all topics: 277,350,120

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC