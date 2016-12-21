Queen of the North captain makes case...

Queen of the North captain makes case for what caused disaster

When the BC Ferry Queen of the North left Prince Rupert at 8:00 p.m., March 21 in 2006, it seemed like the beginning of just another routine run south to Port Hardy on the northern tip of Vancouver Island, a cruise through the relatively sheltered waters of B.C.'s fabled Inside Passage. But in the early hours of March 22, the Queen struck an underwater ridge off of Gil Island, jagged rocks that tore open the hull of the vessel as it surged across the ridge into Wright Sound, where it sank 427 meters to the bottom.

Chicago, IL

