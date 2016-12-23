Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history during Canada's 150th birthday
Quebec provincial politician Stephane Bergeron's use of quotation marks reflects his feelings on the federal government's plans for the 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017. The member of the separatist Parti Quebecois says Ottawa is fond of commemorating "comfort history," or what he calls a sterile narrative that doesn't offend or delve deep into controversial aspects of the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|21 hr
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Sat
|We need Darth
|2
|Editorial: Naughty and nice
|Sat
|Santa I can xplain
|1
|Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons...
|Fri
|gwww
|1
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Thu
|L Morales
|6
|Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale
|Dec 22
|FILMON Privateere...
|1
|Netflix, CraveTV, Amazon and Canada's changing ...
|Dec 21
|hope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC