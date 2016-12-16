Pre-Christmas gas shortages in Mexico hint at a bigger...

Pre-Christmas gas shortages in Mexico...

Drivers in parts of Mexico have found themselves mired in long lines or turned away from gas stations in the days and weeks before Christmas, as fuel shortages hit cities and towns in the state of Michoacan. The shortages have been attributed to a number of factors, including pipeline theft, pricing and maintenance issues for state oil company Pemex, and speculation ahead of a shift to competitive-pricing model slated for January.

Chicago, IL

