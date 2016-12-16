Pre-Christmas gas shortages in Mexico hint at a bigger...
Drivers in parts of Mexico have found themselves mired in long lines or turned away from gas stations in the days and weeks before Christmas, as fuel shortages hit cities and towns in the state of Michoacan. The shortages have been attributed to a number of factors, including pipeline theft, pricing and maintenance issues for state oil company Pemex, and speculation ahead of a shift to competitive-pricing model slated for January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|3 hr
|Sir Real
|1
|Well-known Sault man reflects on life in Ottawa
|8 hr
|MPPs eh
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Mon
|lucky they alive
|1
|Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o...
|Sun
|rogerjulian
|1
|A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After...
|Sun
|2 many
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Dec 24
|We need Darth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC