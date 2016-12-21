Police: At least 26 dead in blast at Mexican fireworks market

An explosion ripped through Mexico's best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, injuring scores more and sending a huge plume of charcoal-gray smoke billowing into the sky. Mexican Federal Police announced via its official Twitter account what it called the preliminary toll from the afternoon blast at the open-air San Pablito Market in Tultepec, in the state of Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.