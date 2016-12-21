Pipelines selected as Canadian Press ...

Pipelines selected as Canadian Press business news story of the year

The increasingly divisive debate over pipelines, with the economic benefits and environmental concerns they carry, has been selected as The Canadian Press business story of the year. In an annual survey of newsrooms across the country, pipeline development edged out another politically charged issue - real estate - by a single vote, a reflection of how the two stories competed for attention throughout 2016.

