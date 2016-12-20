Peter Julian first candidate to enter...

Peter Julian first candidate to enter race for NDP leadership but says he's still thinking about it

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

British Columbia MP Peter Julian is registered as the first and only contestant in the NDP leadership race, but even he hasn't committed to run. The party confirms also his candidacy, but the putative candidate himself says he still hasn't made a final decision and won't announce it until the new year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... 1 hr Pete 1
News Specialty wood industry reaches out to world 1 hr Globe 1
News Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas... 3 hr BTU 1
News From floods to drought - weird, wild, and wacky... 14 hr Christian Taliban 3
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Tue Jayhawker 7
News Canadian Government Makes 50 Mbps the New Broad... Tue lucky 2 get 5 down 1
News Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12) Tue OPP traffic crazy... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,085 • Total comments across all topics: 277,428,299

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC