Peter Julian first candidate to enter race for NDP leadership but says he's still thinking about it
British Columbia MP Peter Julian is registered as the first and only contestant in the NDP leadership race, but even he hasn't committed to run. The party confirms also his candidacy, but the putative candidate himself says he still hasn't made a final decision and won't announce it until the new year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|1 hr
|Pete
|1
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|1 hr
|Globe
|1
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|3 hr
|BTU
|1
|From floods to drought - weird, wild, and wacky...
|14 hr
|Christian Taliban
|3
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|Tue
|Jayhawker
|7
|Canadian Government Makes 50 Mbps the New Broad...
|Tue
|lucky 2 get 5 down
|1
|Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12)
|Tue
|OPP traffic crazy...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC