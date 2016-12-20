Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gasoline and home heating on Jan. 1

Ontarians will start paying for the Liberal government's ambitious cap-and-trade program almost immediately after it comes into effect Jan. 1 with higher prices for gasoline and natural gas. The plan, which is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 15 per cent below 1990 levels within four years, will drive the price of gasoline up 4.3 cents per litre and increase the cost of home heating by up to $6.70 a month.

