Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gasoline and home heating on Jan. 1
Ontarians will start paying for the Liberal government's ambitious cap-and-trade program almost immediately after it comes into effect Jan. 1 with higher prices for gasoline and natural gas. The plan, which is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 15 per cent below 1990 levels within four years, will drive the price of gasoline up 4.3 cents per litre and increase the cost of home heating by up to $6.70 a month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|3 hr
|Pete
|1
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|3 hr
|Globe
|1
|From floods to drought - weird, wild, and wacky...
|17 hr
|Christian Taliban
|3
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|Tue
|Jayhawker
|7
|Canadian Government Makes 50 Mbps the New Broad...
|Tue
|lucky 2 get 5 down
|1
|Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12)
|Tue
|OPP traffic crazy...
|3
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Tue
|Sir Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC