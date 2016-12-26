One dead in Boxing Day fire
Emergency services were called to the fire at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 on St. Felix street between Walton and First streets. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seaway News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|9 hr
|lucky they alive
|1
|Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o...
|Sun
|rogerjulian
|1
|A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After...
|Sun
|2 many
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Sat
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Sat
|We need Darth
|2
|Editorial: Naughty and nice
|Sat
|Santa I can xplain
|1
|Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons...
|Dec 23
|gwww
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC