One dead in Boxing Day fire

Emergency services were called to the fire at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 on St. Felix street between Walton and First streets. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

