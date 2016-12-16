Nipigon native Joseph DeLaronde rescued injured soldiers to earn medal
One of Northwestern Ontario's unlikeliest heros in 1917 was an unassuming man by the name of Joseph DeLaronde. On Jan. 6 of that year, when the First World War was at its nadir, the young Native man from Nipigon, was awarded the Military Medal for acts of bravery on the battlefield.
