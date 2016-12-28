New species wash ashore in Nova Scoti...

New species wash ashore in Nova Scotia following deaths of herring

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Massive numbers of dead starfish, clams, lobsters and mussels have washed up on a western Nova Scotia beach, compounding the mysterious deaths of tens of thousands of herring in the area. Ted Leighton, an adjunct biology professor at Nova Scotia's University of Sainte-Anne, said social media photos showing bottom-dwellers strewn in the sand near Plympton, N.S., could be an indication that the phenomenon that has killed schools of herring in St. Marys Bay is possibly spreading to new species.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... 3 hr Catch5623 8
News Canadian Government Makes 50 Mbps the New Broad... Tue lucky 2 get 5 down 1
News Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12) Tue OPP traffic crazy... 3
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Tue Sir Real 1
News Well-known Sault man reflects on life in Ottawa Mon MPPs eh 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o... Dec 25 rogerjulian 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,989 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,684

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC