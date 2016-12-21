New Brunswick makes own agreement wit...

New Brunswick makes own agreement with Ottawa on health care funding

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: GlobalNews

WATCH ABOVE: New Brunswick Premier Premier Brian Gallant announced Thursday that the province had reached a bilateral agreement with Ottawa which will allow them to funnel $230 million into healthcare over ten years. New Brunswick has reached its own agreement on health care funding with the federal government, and Premier Brian Gallant says he hopes other provinces are able to do the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... 21 hr CBC Grey News at 11 4
News Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun... Sat We need Darth 2
News Editorial: Naughty and nice Sat Santa I can xplain 1
News Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons... Fri gwww 1
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Thu L Morales 6
News Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale Dec 22 FILMON Privateere... 1
News Netflix, CraveTV, Amazon and Canada's changing ... Dec 21 hope 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,512 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,351

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC