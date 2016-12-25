Mission readies late Christmas gifts for mariners who spend holidays at sea
Somewhere on the North Atlantic, there's a small fleet of merchant ships headed for the port of Halifax, with crews that have spent Christmas Day at sea, far from their families. "Quite often, morale is very low aboard ships at Christmas," says the co-ordinator of Mission to Seafarers in Halifax, which is in an old house that sits at the edge of the harbour, amid towering grain elevators, railway tracks and cargo cranes.
