Majority of Canadians say ties to monarchy should be cut when Queen dies: poll

14 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

A majority of Canadians now believe that when Queen Elizabeth II dies and Prince Charles ascends to the throne, Canada should cut ties with the monarchy. A new poll, conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Global News, has revealed that 53 per cent of us think it may soon be time to bid farewell to the monarch as our head of state.

Chicago, IL

