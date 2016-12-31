Letter: Asbestos ban is a victory for all Canadians
We can all breathe easier after the Dec. 15 announcement that the federal government is finally banning asbestos. It is a move that will, without question, save lives for generations to come, and make workplaces and public spaces safer for all Canadians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College in Canada? After Trump's win, more stud...
|5 hr
|Paul
|1
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|11 hr
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o...
|23 hr
|Stop Statism
|2
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Fri
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison in...
|Fri
|Pip in Lock-Up
|2
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Thu
|Pete
|1
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|Thu
|Globe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC