Letter: Asbestos ban is a victory for all Canadians

Letter: Asbestos ban is a victory for all Canadians

We can all breathe easier after the Dec. 15 announcement that the federal government is finally banning asbestos. It is a move that will, without question, save lives for generations to come, and make workplaces and public spaces safer for all Canadians.

Chicago, IL

