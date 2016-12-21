Leonard Cohen, Austin Clarke, Don Get...

Leonard Cohen, Austin Clarke, Don Getty: Canadian newsmakers who died in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

3 - Visionary Canadian-born pianist Paul Bley, 83, a pivotal figure in the avant-garde jazz movement known for his innovative trio and solo recordings. 4 - Quebec producer and filmmaker Matthiew Klinck, 37, stabbed to death in an apparent burglary at his home in Selena Village in Belize.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From floods to drought - weird, wild, and wacky... 9 hr Christian Taliban 3
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... 15 hr Catch5623 8
News Canadian Government Makes 50 Mbps the New Broad... Tue lucky 2 get 5 down 1
News Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12) Tue OPP traffic crazy... 3
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Tue Sir Real 1
News Well-known Sault man reflects on life in Ottawa Mon MPPs eh 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,370

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC