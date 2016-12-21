Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Cana...

Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in or out on his possible Tory bid?

Celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary says he's amassed a team of advisers on whether he should run for leadership of the federal Conservatives and now wants advice from Canadians. The reality TV star and entrepreneur formally unveiled his circle of Conservative confidants Friday and also launched a website "O'Leary For Canada" seeking input from the public on whether he should officially join the race.

Chicago, IL

