Ian Mulgrew: Year's biggest legal surprise, terror trial not ended yet

11 hrs ago

The so-called Canada Day Terror Plot that exploded last summer, leaving the RCMP as red-faced as their serge, was the year's most-stunning B.C. Supreme Court decision. The first terrorism-related acquittal based on police entrapment in Canadian history, it tarnished not only the force but also the public prosecution service as its advisor throughout the ill-conceived and discredited sting.

Chicago, IL

