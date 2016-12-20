How Canada's legalization of marijuana could change its relations with the U.S.
Their position on marijuana is hardly the only difference between Canada's prime minister and the president-elect of the United States. But when Justin Trudeau's government introduces legislation to legalize cannabis this spring, it could spark problems between Canada and the U.S., particularly since Donald Trump has indicated he will keep pot illegal at the federal level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|3 hr
|Devin Schumacher
|5
|Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale
|7 hr
|FILMON Privateere...
|1
|Netflix, CraveTV, Amazon and Canada's changing ...
|Wed
|hope
|1
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Tue
|UK Scotland storms
|2
|Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian...
|Tue
|Crazy
|1
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Tue
|Come4It
|2
|Truth and reconciliation centre in Winnipeg to ...
|Tue
|Residential Schooled
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC