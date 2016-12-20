How Canada's legalization of marijuan...

How Canada's legalization of marijuana could change its relations with the U.S.

Tuesday

Their position on marijuana is hardly the only difference between Canada's prime minister and the president-elect of the United States. But when Justin Trudeau's government introduces legislation to legalize cannabis this spring, it could spark problems between Canada and the U.S., particularly since Donald Trump has indicated he will keep pot illegal at the federal level.

Chicago, IL

