Hip frontman Gord Downie chosen as th...

Hip frontman Gord Downie chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Whether he was packing arenas for the Tragically Hip's summer tour or igniting a renewed dialogue on reconciliation with aboriginals, the poetic singer-songwriter's relentless energy offered hope in the starkest of circumstances. His widespread impact on Canadian culture inspired news editors and directors across the country to name him the Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... 21 hr CBC Grey News at 11 4
News Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun... Sat We need Darth 2
News Editorial: Naughty and nice Sat Santa I can xplain 1
News Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons... Fri gwww 1
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Thu L Morales 6
News Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale Dec 22 FILMON Privateere... 1
News Netflix, CraveTV, Amazon and Canada's changing ... Dec 21 hope 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,462 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,358

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC