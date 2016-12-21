From printed word to small screen, Ca...

From printed word to small screen, CanLit titles poised to make a splash in 2017

Following a year in which homegrown authors earned international acclaim, 2017 promises more big things for the CanLit community with an emerging "cultural diversity" of voices and adaptations of beloved works set for the stage and screen. This past year saw Irish-Canadian author Emma Donoghue receive an Oscar screenplay nod for the adaptation of her celebrated novel "Room."

