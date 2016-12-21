From left, Weiting Lin, Jason Kuo, Ja...

18 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

From left, Weiting Lin, Jason Kuo, Jack Huang, Morgan Chen and Wei Lee wait for a bus on 18th Street in Brandon that will take them to the airport on Christmas morning. The Brandon University students, who are all originally from Taiwan, were on their way to Calgary for a week-long vacation, along with three other friends.

