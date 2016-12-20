Flooding, tornadoes highlight Saskatc...

Flooding, tornadoes highlight Saskatchewan's weather during 2016

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Saskatchewan is the land of living skies and that can be seen in the weather events that dominated the province during 2016 - from a dry 2015-16 winter, to wildfires, flash flooding and devastating tornadoes. The year started with a warm, dry winter that set up extreme fire danger ratings across Saskatchewan early in the spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas... 23 min BTU 1
News From floods to drought - weird, wild, and wacky... 12 hr Christian Taliban 3
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... 18 hr Catch5623 8
News Canadian Government Makes 50 Mbps the New Broad... Tue lucky 2 get 5 down 1
News Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12) Tue OPP traffic crazy... 3
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Tue Sir Real 1
News Well-known Sault man reflects on life in Ottawa Mon MPPs eh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,461 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,368

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC