Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christmas for stranded crew ...
Uncertainty gnaws at the crew aboard the Hanjin Scarlet, a container ship the length of two football fields that has been stranded on the B.C. coast since its South Korean owner declared bankruptcy in August. The crew - 10 Filipinos and six Koreans - can lose themselves in the latest Hollywood flick or karaoke sing-along.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|21 hr
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Sat
|We need Darth
|2
|Editorial: Naughty and nice
|Sat
|Santa I can xplain
|1
|Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons...
|Fri
|gwww
|1
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Thu
|L Morales
|6
|Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale
|Dec 22
|FILMON Privateere...
|1
|Netflix, CraveTV, Amazon and Canada's changing ...
|Dec 21
|hope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC