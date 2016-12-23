Editorial: Naughty and nice
After a two-month buildup of Christmas movies, sales, gift buying, meals and music, the big day is drawing near and the naughty and nice list has been finalized. The past 12 months have had many memorable moments, dominated by the election next door of billionaire reality TV host Donald Trump as president of the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|21 hr
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Sat
|We need Darth
|2
|Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons...
|Fri
|gwww
|1
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Thu
|L Morales
|6
|Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale
|Dec 22
|FILMON Privateere...
|1
|Netflix, CraveTV, Amazon and Canada's changing ...
|Dec 21
|hope
|1
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC