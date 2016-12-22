Documents raise questions about child...

Documents raise questions about child benefit's impact on poverty rates

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Western Star

The federal Liberals are sticking by their claims of the ability of the Canada Child Benefit to lift children out of poverty as newly released documents raise questions about whether its effects are being oversold. The government has repeatedly said the benefit would cut child poverty rates by 40 per cent from 2013 levels - a number Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referenced earlier this week in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... 21 hr CBC Grey News at 11 4
News Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun... Sat We need Darth 2
News Editorial: Naughty and nice Sat Santa I can xplain 1
News Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons... Fri gwww 1
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Thu L Morales 6
News Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale Dec 22 FILMON Privateere... 1
News Netflix, CraveTV, Amazon and Canada's changing ... Dec 21 hope 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,462 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,349

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC