Death toll rises to 36 in Mexico fireworks blasts

The death toll from an explosion at Mexico's largest fireworks market rose to 36 Saturday after a woman with burns on 90 percent of her body died, hospital officials said. The fiery wave of blasts occurred earlier this week at a market in Tultepec outside Mexico City, killing at least 26 at the scene and now a total of 10 at hospitals.

Chicago, IL

