Death toll rises to 36 in Mexico fireworks blasts
The death toll from an explosion at Mexico's largest fireworks market rose to 36 Saturday after a woman with burns on 90 percent of her body died, hospital officials said. The fiery wave of blasts occurred earlier this week at a market in Tultepec outside Mexico City, killing at least 26 at the scene and now a total of 10 at hospitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After...
|7 hr
|Sparkz248
|2
|Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o...
|7 hr
|rogerjulian
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Sat
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Sat
|We need Darth
|2
|Editorial: Naughty and nice
|Sat
|Santa I can xplain
|1
|Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons...
|Dec 23
|gwww
|1
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Dec 22
|L Morales
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC