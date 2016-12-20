College in Canada? After Trump's win,...

College in Canada? After Trump's win, more students in the US consider it

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Prince George Citizen

Colleges from Quebec to British Columbia say applications and website traffic from the United States have been surging since Trump's victory Nov. 8. Although many Canadian schools had also ramped up recruiting in the U.S. recently, some say dismay over the presidential election has fuelled a spike in interest beyond their expectations. Lara Godoff, a 17-year-old from Napa, Calif., said she scrapped any notion of staying in the U.S. the day after the election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history... 3 hr Sick of Perverts 3
News Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o... 6 hr Stop Statism 2
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording 15 hr JTF in Leduc 1
News Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison in... 15 hr Pip in Lock-Up 2
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... Thu Pete 1
News Specialty wood industry reaches out to world Thu Globe 1
News Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas... Thu BTU 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,490 • Total comments across all topics: 277,472,415

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC