Clockwise from left: Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool; Trevante Rhodes in...
Clockwise from left: Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool; Trevante Rhodes in "Moonlight"; Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in "La La Land"; Amy Adams in "Arrival" and Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams in "Manchester by the Sea". Yeah, yeah, best of times, worst of times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 24 Hours.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|11 hr
|Jayhawker
|7
|Canadian Government Makes 50 Mbps the New Broad...
|19 hr
|lucky 2 get 5 down
|1
|Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12)
|Tue
|OPP traffic crazy...
|3
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Tue
|Sir Real
|1
|Well-known Sault man reflects on life in Ottawa
|Mon
|MPPs eh
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Mon
|lucky they alive
|1
|Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o...
|Dec 25
|rogerjulian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC