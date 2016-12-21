Canadians behind bars in foreign countries
Every year a number of Canadians and permanent residents find themselves behind bars in foreign countries - 2016 was no exception. Some cases have been called unjust, others are in the process of being prosecuted and in a handful of cases, some detained Canadians were released and allowed to return home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|5 hr
|lucky they alive
|1
|Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o...
|23 hr
|rogerjulian
|1
|A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After...
|Sun
|2 many
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Sat
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Sat
|We need Darth
|2
|Editorial: Naughty and nice
|Sat
|Santa I can xplain
|1
|Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons...
|Dec 23
|gwww
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC