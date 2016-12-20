Canadian man punches cougar attacking his dog

A Canadian man punched a cougar in the face to stop it attacking his dog in a wooded area near a fast food chain in Whitecourt, central Alberta, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Wednesday . William Gibb from Red Deer, Alberta, had stopped at a Tim Hortons outlet, a popular Canadian restaurant chain on his 600 kilometre drive to Grand Prairie on the evening of December 26 and let his dog out for a walk, Whitecourt RCMP Sergeant Tom Kalis said.

