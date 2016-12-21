Calgary police arrest pilot accused of being impaired, passing out before takeoff
Cops say a pilot was found slumped unconscious in the cockpit of a Mexico-bound Boeing 737 at Calgary's airport Saturday, with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. Staff Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ...
|9 hr
|Dont drink and drive
|1
|College in Canada? After Trump's win, more stud...
|Sat
|Paul
|1
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|Sat
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o...
|Fri
|Stop Statism
|2
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Fri
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison in...
|Fri
|Pip in Lock-Up
|2
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC