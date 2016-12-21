Additional sites aimed at preventing ...

Additional sites aimed at preventing drug overdoses open around B.C.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

A training dummy lays on a gurney inside a Mobile Medical Unit in Vancouver's downtown eastside on Dec. 12, 2016. More overdose prevention sites are opening around British Columbia as health officials try to contain a growing overdose crisis.Vancouver Coastal Health said Friday it has opened its fifth site in a modified first-aid trailer in the troubled Downtown Eastside, replacing a pop-up tent that had been operating since September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College in Canada? After Trump's win, more stud... 9 hr Paul 1
News Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history... 14 hr Spruce Goose Grover 5
News Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o... Fri Stop Statism 2
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Fri JTF in Leduc 1
News Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison in... Fri Pip in Lock-Up 2
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... Dec 29 Pete 1
News Specialty wood industry reaches out to world Dec 29 Globe 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,741 • Total comments across all topics: 277,492,846

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC