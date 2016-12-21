Additional sites aimed at preventing drug overdoses open around B.C.

A training dummy lays on a gurney inside a Mobile Medical Unit in Vancouver's downtown eastside on Dec. 12, 2016. More overdose prevention sites are opening around British Columbia as health officials try to contain a growing overdose crisis.Vancouver Coastal Health said Friday it has opened its fifth site in a modified first-aid trailer in the troubled Downtown Eastside, replacing a pop-up tent that had been operating since September.

