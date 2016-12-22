A story of a priest accused of abuse, friendship and a long search for justice
Piita Irniq holds a photograph in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, taken in 1984 of himself and Marius Tungilik while seal hunting 25 miles outside Rankin Inlet. Irniq has been trying to get justice for his friend Tungilik for years, after he was abused by a priest in a residential school and later committed suicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|21 hr
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Sat
|We need Darth
|2
|Editorial: Naughty and nice
|Sat
|Santa I can xplain
|1
|Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons...
|Fri
|gwww
|1
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Thu
|L Morales
|6
|Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale
|Dec 22
|FILMON Privateere...
|1
|Netflix, CraveTV, Amazon and Canada's changing ...
|Dec 21
|hope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC