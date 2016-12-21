A Boy and His Familya s New Life in Canada After Fleeing Syria
Basel Alrashdan's family fled their family home in Syria five years ago, with the boy's father telling him to take only his "very important things" in a small bag. Now, the 11-year-old is learning to ice-skate, enjoys building snowmen and speaks English with a Canadian accent.
