3 Mexican nationals say held for ransom in San Antonio home

" One man has been arrested after San Antonio police say they went to a home to respond to a shooting and found one person dead and three Mexican nationals who told officers they'd been abducted from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and were being held for ransom. The arrested man, 22-year-old Ramiro Lopez, was shot and wounded and faces aggravated kidnapping charges.

Chicago, IL

