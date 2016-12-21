3 Mexican nationals say held for ransom in San Antonio home
" One man has been arrested after San Antonio police say they went to a home to respond to a shooting and found one person dead and three Mexican nationals who told officers they'd been abducted from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and were being held for ransom. The arrested man, 22-year-old Ramiro Lopez, was shot and wounded and faces aggravated kidnapping charges.
