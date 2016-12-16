16 killed throughout Mexico during ho...

16 killed throughout Mexico during holiday celebrations

Sixteen people were killed during Christmas holiday celebrations in Mexico's main drug-trafficking states and six human heads were found in one location, officials said. A gang slaughtered seven people -- including three police officers -- at a family celebration in the violent southern state of Guerrero, police told AFP.

