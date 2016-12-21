10 killed in Mexico fireworks explosion

10 killed in Mexico fireworks explosion

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NEWS.com.au

AN EXPLOSION has ripped through Mexico's best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital, leaving up to 10 people dead and scores injured. Images broadcast by Milenio TV on Tuesday afternoon show a huge plume of smoke billowing into the sky above the open-air San Pablito Market in Tultepec, in the State of Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... 3 hr Devin Schumacher 5
News Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale 7 hr FILMON Privateere... 1
News Netflix, CraveTV, Amazon and Canada's changing ... Wed hope 1
News Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland Tue UK Scotland storms 2
News Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian... Tue Crazy 1
News Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15) Tue Come4It 2
News Truth and reconciliation centre in Winnipeg to ... Tue Residential Schooled 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,525 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,829

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC