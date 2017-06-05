The red-earth island that's been dubb...

The red-earth island that's been dubbed 'the Uluru of the Pacific'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Flying in, I see it. Not the hulking green mass of Norfolk Island, which looks like a dairy farm plonked in the middle of the ocean, but its smaller sibling six kilometres to the south, a rugged, uninhabited red-earth island that's been called "the Uluru of the Pacific".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fury over Australian demands that Norfolk Islan... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Dana 1
Yodi Pills Before And After Results +27838588197 (Jul '13) Jan '15 love 21
News Australian PM accused of 'leaping back to colon... (Nov '14) Nov '14 purple groper 3
Yodi Pills And Botcho Cream +27719642986 Hips a... (Sep '13) Oct '14 ndez 10
News Norfolk Island considers gay marriage (Sep '14) Sep '14 JohnInToronto 1
Order for traditional healing products now call... (Sep '14) Sep '14 prof jomo 1
how to join illuminati dial +27734009912 priest... (Sep '14) Sep '14 prof jomo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,694,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC