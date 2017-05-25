The winners of Adobe's 'Make the Cut'...

The winners of Adobe's 'Make the Cut' contest made seriously impressive videos

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Imaging Resource

Earlier this year to celebrate their 25th anniversay of Premiere Pro, Adobe put on a compeition caleld "Make the Cut." In it, creative editors were asked to edit a video of Imagine Dragons using exclusive footage shot of their single "Believer" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Imaging Resource.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fury over Australian demands that Norfolk Islan... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Dana 1
Yodi Pills Before And After Results +27838588197 (Jul '13) Jan '15 love 21
News Australian PM accused of 'leaping back to colon... (Nov '14) Nov '14 purple groper 3
Yodi Pills And Botcho Cream +27719642986 Hips a... (Sep '13) Oct '14 ndez 10
News Norfolk Island considers gay marriage (Sep '14) Sep '14 JohnInToronto 1
Order for traditional healing products now call... (Sep '14) Sep '14 prof jomo 1
how to join illuminati dial +27734009912 priest... (Sep '14) Sep '14 prof jomo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,362 • Total comments across all topics: 281,350,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC