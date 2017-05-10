Former nurse gets $5m payout after No...

Former nurse gets $5m payout after Norfolk Island plane crash

Wednesday May 10

A former nurse who was seriously injured in a plane crash near Norfolk Island in 2009 has been awarded more than $5 million in damages. In March, the operator of the medical evacuation flight, Pel-Air Aviation, successfully appealed against an earlier ruling that Karen Casey's post-traumatic stress disorder should be included in the payout.

