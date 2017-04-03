Iconic trees may be targets for poiso...

Iconic trees may be targets for poisoning

Monday Apr 3 Read more: NEWS.com.au

NORFOLK Island pine trees blocking views and driveways may be targets for deliberate poisoning and damage, some Holdfast Bay councillors believe. Cr Rosemary Clancy told last week's council meeting three trees planted on the Esplanade at the end of Eton Rd in Somerton Park had died and been replaced three times since originally being planted about five years ago.

