Encinitas Historical Society raising funds for heritage treeApril 6, 2017

The Encinitas Historical Society is spearheading an effort to raise money to make the city's tree lighting ceremony a little less time consuming and a little more cost effective. The 83-foot Norfolk Island pine stands on the south side of Fourth Street across from the upper Moonlight Beach parking lot, and was planted more than 65 years ago by two teenage boys as a Mother's Day Gift.

Chicago, IL

