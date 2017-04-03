County workers, ospreys tussle in Holmes Beach

A pair of ospreys was observed in early March, nesting on a post that supports a light fixture that illuminates Manatee County-maintained city tennis courts at 6200 Flotilla Drive in Holmes Beach. Vacationers John and Mary Tris, who were staying near the nest, said they have observed for three years a pair of ospreys nesting at that spot around this time of year.

