Beautiful snaps capture a school of fish from underwater
A series of breathtaking photos have shown spear fishermen encountering huge schools of fish in the Pacific Ocean off Norfolk Island. Zach Sanders shot the captivating underwater images of two men swimming among the fish as they hunted off the island's coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fury over Australian demands that Norfolk Islan... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Dana
|1
|Yodi Pills Before And After Results +27838588197 (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|love
|21
|Australian PM accused of 'leaping back to colon... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|purple groper
|3
|Yodi Pills And Botcho Cream +27719642986 Hips a... (Sep '13)
|Oct '14
|ndez
|10
|Norfolk Island considers gay marriage (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|JohnInToronto
|1
|Order for traditional healing products now call... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|prof jomo
|1
|how to join illuminati dial +27734009912 priest... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|prof jomo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC