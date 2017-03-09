Pel-Air wins appeal over PTSD damages to nurse after Norfolk Island plane crash

An airline has successfully challenged part of the almost $5 million in damages awarded to a former CareFlight nurse who suffered serious physical and psychological injuries when her patient transport plane crash-landed off Norfolk Island. Pel-Air won its appeal against Sydney nurse Karen Casey with a court finding post-traumatic stress disorder is not a "bodily injury", as defined under the Montreal Convention, which governs air crash compensation around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.