Norfolk Island plane crash doctor awarded almost $1 million damages
A former CareFlight doctor, who suffered serious physical injuries when his patient transport plane crash-landed off Norfolk Island, has been awarded almost $1 million in damages from the company that owned and operated the aircraft.David Helm suffered a lifelong, debilitating back injury during the crash in November 2009, which has affected his career, active lifestyle and ability to interact with his young children. What cost surviving a plane crash? In 2015, Four Corners investigated the shocking tale of nurse Karen Casey, who was on an air ambulance flight when the plane crash-landed into the ocean.
|Fury over Australian demands that Norfolk Islan... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Dana
|1
|Australian PM accused of 'leaping back to colon... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|purple groper
|3
|Norfolk Island considers gay marriage (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|JohnInToronto
|1
