Norfolk Island plane crash doctor awa...

Norfolk Island plane crash doctor awarded almost $1 million damages

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Daily Millbury

A former CareFlight doctor, who suffered serious physical injuries when his patient transport plane crash-landed off Norfolk Island, has been awarded almost $1 million in damages from the company that owned and operated the aircraft.David Helm suffered a lifelong, debilitating back injury during the crash in November 2009, which has affected his career, active lifestyle and ability to interact with his young children. What cost surviving a plane crash? In 2015, Four Corners investigated the shocking tale of nurse Karen Casey, who was on an air ambulance flight when the plane crash-landed into the ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fury over Australian demands that Norfolk Islan... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Dana 1
Yodi Pills Before And After Results +27838588197 (Jul '13) Jan '15 love 21
News Australian PM accused of 'leaping back to colon... (Nov '14) Nov '14 purple groper 3
Yodi Pills And Botcho Cream +27719642986 Hips a... (Sep '13) Oct '14 ndez 10
News Norfolk Island considers gay marriage (Sep '14) Sep '14 JohnInToronto 1
Order for traditional healing products now call... (Sep '14) Sep '14 prof jomo 1
how to join illuminati dial +27734009912 priest... (Sep '14) Sep '14 prof jomo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,943 • Total comments across all topics: 279,502,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC