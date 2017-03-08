Newcastle to 'pave paradise and put i...

Newcastle to 'pave paradise and put in a parking lot'?

The V8 Supercars race through Newcastle East will leave behind a trail of destruction even before the checkered flag goes down next November. Former Liberal leader Mike Baird and Labor Party mayor Nuatali Helms announced that the race would be held in Newcastle late last year following not very transparent negotiations.

